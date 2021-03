Markstrom allowed three goals on 29 shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Jets.

Markstrom wasn't great against the Jets' power play, which scored twice on six opportunities. It's a third straight loss for Markstrom, although he's done well to keep the Flames competitive. Overall, the Swede has a 12-11-2 record with a 2.85 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 25 outings. With the second half of a back-to-back Saturday, David Rittich could be in line for a start.