Markstrom yielded four goals on 21 shots in a 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

Markstrom saw one-way traffic during the first period, and he allowed a pair of goals. The Flames tilted the ice away from their goalie after that, but Markstrom leaked another pair of goals to take his second straight loss. The 30-year-old is 2-2-1 with a 2.63 GAA and a .911 save percentage in five starts. The Flames hit the road for a two-game set in Montreal on Thursday and Saturday -- Markstrom is likely to start at least one of those games, if not both. David Rittich awaits his season debut if Markstrom falters.