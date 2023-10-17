Markstrom turned aside 21 of 23 shots in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Capitals.

Markstrom will want the second goal back, as Connor McMichael squeaked a shot through his five-hole. Over three contests, Markstrom has gone 1-1-1 with nine goals allowed on 88 shots, putting him already in similar territory to his numbers from last season. With the 33-year-old offering uninspiring play so far, head coach Ryan Huska may want to give Dan Vladar a start in the near future. Calgary has a back-to-back Thursday and Friday against the Sabres and Blue Jackets.