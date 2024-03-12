Markstrom will defend the home goal versus Colorado on Tuesday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Markstrom wasn't great in his last start Saturday against the Panthers, surrendering five goals on 31 shots en route to a 5-1 defeat. He'll try to return to the win column in a tough home matchup with a rolling Avalanche team that's won five of its last six games.
