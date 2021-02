Markstrom will guard the road net in Monday's game versus the Canucks, Hailey Salvian of The Athletic reports.

This will be Markstrom's sixth straight start, and his third straight start in Vancouver, where he spent the previous six seasons. Markstrom has been outstanding this year with a .925 save percentage. He's been even better against his former team, letting up just five goals over four starts, recording a 3-1-0 record among those games.