Markstrom will defend the blue paint during Thursday's home game versus the Stars, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom has played well recently, picking up back-to-back wins over the Coyotes and the Blackhawks while posting an admirable 1.50 GAA and .940 save percentage. He'll try to secure a third straight victory in a home matchup with a slumping Dallas team that's lost three of its last four contests.