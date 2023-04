Markstrom will guard the road goal Wednesday versus the Jets, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom stopped just 19 of 23 shots Tuesday versus the Blackhawks. That loss makes this showdown between the Jets and Flames a critical matchup for the latter's playoff hopes. It will be Markstrom's seventh straight start, and he's gone 3-2-0 with a 3.20 GAA and an .885 save percentage over the previous six games.