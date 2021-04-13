Markstrom will protect the road goal in Tuesday's game versus the Maple Leafs, Darren Haynes of The Athletic reports.

David Rittich was traded to the Maple Leafs on Sunday, and he'll be starting opposite Markstrom on Tuesday. With Rittich out of the picture, Markstrom should continue to handle a workhorse role down the stretch. The 31-year-old is coming off a 17-save shutout over the Oilers. Through 29 appearances this year, he's registered a .901 save percentage and a 13-14-2 record. The Maple Leafs sit fifth in the NHL with 3.33 goals per game.