Markstrom will guard the road goal during Friday's matchup with the Maple Leafs, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom had one of his worst games of the season in his last start Wednesday against Edmonton, surrendering seven goals on 30 shots en route to an ugly 7-3 defeat. He'll attempt to bounce back in a road matchup with a Toronto team that's 10-5-1 at home this year.