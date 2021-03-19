Markstrom will guard the road goal during Friday's matchup with the Maple Leafs, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Markstrom had one of his worst games of the season in his last start Wednesday against Edmonton, surrendering seven goals on 30 shots en route to an ugly 7-3 defeat. He'll attempt to bounce back in a road matchup with a Toronto team that's 10-5-1 at home this year.
More News
-
Flames' Jacob Markstrom: Gives up seven goals in blowout•
-
Flames' Jacob Markstrom: Tending twine Wednesday•
-
Flames' Jacob Markstrom: Good enough for win•
-
Flames' Jacob Markstrom: Pegged for Monday's tilt•
-
Flames' Jacob Markstrom: Steady effort Saturday•
-
Flames' Jacob Markstrom: Blue-paint bound Saturday•