Markstrom will start in Monday's home game against the Jets, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom allowed three goals on 29 shots in Friday's loss to the Jets, but he'll get a chance to right the ship Monday. The 31-year-old has been rocky in March, generating an .896 save percentage and a 2.82 GAA over 10 games. In that same stretch, the Jets averaged three goals per contest.