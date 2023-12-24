Watch Now:

Markstrom will guard the road goal versus the Kings on Saturday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Markstrom has allowed one goal on 59 shots over his last two outings since returning from a broken finger, winning both of them. He'll face a tough test this time out, as the Kings have sit third in the Pacific Division while averaging 3.52 goals per game on the year.

