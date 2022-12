Markstrom will patrol the road crease Monday against Montreal, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom stopped 24 of 26 shots in a 3-1 loss to Columbus on Friday in his last outing. He has lost his past three starts to drop his record to 8-7-2 on the season. Markstrom has a 2.93 GAA and an .891 save percentage going into Monday's contest. He permitted two goals on 19 shots in a 2-1 loss to the Canadiens on Dec. 1.