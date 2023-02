Markstrom will defend the cage at home versus the Flyers on Monday, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.

Markstrom hasn't suffered a regulation loss in his last four games, posting a 2-0-2 record, 3.19 GAA and .871 save percentage. The 33-year-old netminder will need just five more victories to get over the 20-win mark for the sixth straight season despite sporting his worst GAA since becoming a full-time starter back in 2015-16.