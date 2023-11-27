Markstrom will protect the home net Monday against Vegas, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Markstrom has won four his past six outings (4-1-1), including a 24-save effort against Dallas on Friday in a 7-4 victory. He has posted a 5-7-2 record this season with a 2.93 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 14 games played. Vegas ranks 18th in the league with 3.14 goals per contest this campaign.
