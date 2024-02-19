Markstrom will patrol the home crease Monday against Winnipeg, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom has lost his past two outings, giving up five goals on 42 shots, after winning his previous four contests. Through 34 games played this campaign, he has posted a 17-15-2 record with two shutouts, a 2.59 GAA and a .913 save percentage. Winnipeg is tied for 17th in the league this season with 3.00 goals per game.