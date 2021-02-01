Markstrom will get the road start in Monday's game against the Jets, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom is coming off his first shutout of the season, a 37-save effort in a road win over the Canadiens. Overall, the 31-year-old sports a .929 save percentage and 2.18 GAA en route to a 3-2-1 record. The Jets are off to a solid start this year as well, averaging 3.6 goals per game with a 5-3-0 record.