Markstrom will patrol the home crease Saturday against Winnipeg, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom has surrendered 17 goals on 144 shots during his five-game (0-3-2) winless skid. He has a 4-3-2 record on the year with a 2.97 GAA and an .893 save percentage. Markstrom stopped 46 of 50 shots last season versus the Jets en route to a mark of 1-1-0.