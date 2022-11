Markstrom will start Saturday's road matchup against Florida, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom allowed three goals on 23 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to Tampa Bay. The defeat ended his modest two-game win streak and dropped his record to 6-4-2 on the year. Markstrom will enter Saturday's contest with a 3.06 GAA and an .887 save percentage.