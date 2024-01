Markstrom will defend the road net Saturday against Vegas, according to Eric Francis of Sportsnet.

Markstrom has won four of his past five outings, stopping 157 of 169 shots during that span. He has posted a 12-11-2 record this campaign with one shutout, a 2.65 GAA and a .910 save percentage over 25 appearances. The Golden Knights sit 18th in the league this season with 3.12 goals per game.