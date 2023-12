Markstrom will patrol the home crease Sunday against Philadelphia, according to Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Markstrom has lost his past two outings, surrendering six goals on 54 shots. He has posted an 8-10-2 record this season with a 2.71 GAA and a .904 save percentage over 20 games played. Philadelphia is tied for 24th in the league this campaign with 2.94 goals per contest.