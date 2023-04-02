Markstrom will get the starting nod at home against the Ducks on Sunday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom is sporting a brutal .863 save percentage over his last six appearances but he's riding a three-game winning streak. The 33-year-old is 22-20-10 with a 2.96 GAA and an .890 save percentage this season. He's stopped a combined 36 of 40 shots while splitting two games against the Ducks.