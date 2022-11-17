Markstrom will guard the road goal Thursday versus the Lightning, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom will get the first start of the Flames' five-game road trip. He's won his last two outings despite giving up seven goals on 52 shots in that span. The Lightning have scored 22 times over the last six contests, so they'll likely present a challenge as Markstrom goes for three straight victories.