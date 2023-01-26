Markstrom will defend the home cage against the Blackhawks on Thursday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom is winless in his last four appearances, posting an 0-2-1 record and .876 save percentage. The Swede's recent struggles have seen backup Dan Vladar taking a bigger share of the workload. With Markstrom taking the first game of the back-to-back, fantasy players can likely expect Vladar to start versus Seattle on Friday.