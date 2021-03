Markstrom will guard the cage for Wednesday's road clash with Ottawa, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom will be making his ninth appearance in the club's last 10 contests. During that stretch, the Swedish netminder went 4-3-1 with a 2.87 GAA and .890 save percentage. In his previous clash with the Senators, Markstrom gave up just two goals on 23 shots but was still saddled with the loss due to a lack of offensive support.