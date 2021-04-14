Markstrom will start between the pipes for Wednesday's road clash with Montreal, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

The 31-year-old will get his fourth consecutive start Wednesday, as he's gone 2-1-0 along with a 2.34 GAA and .904 save percentage in his past three games. Markstrom has been perfect against the Canadiens this season, going 3-0-0 along with a 0.67 GAA and .975 save percentage in three appearances. It'll be another solid matchup for the Swede, as the Canadiens rank 20th in the league in goals per game this year (2.68).