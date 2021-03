Markstrom will protect the home goal in Wednesday's game versus the Oilers, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom has started the last five games, posting a 3-1-1 record with a 2.18 GAA and a .915 save percentage in that span. He allowed three goals on 31 shots versus the Oilers on Monday, but he's a solid fantasy option given his recent success since he returned from an upper-body injury.