Markstrom made 37 saves in a 5-3 win over New Jersey on Thursday.

His coach was glowing after the game. "This is the best since I've been around [Markstrom] that he's been with us that I've seen him play," Calgary coach Ryan Huska said after the game. "He's been giving us a chance to win every night and that's why you have a goaltender of that caliber." It was Markstrom's third straight win after back-to-back four-goal losses. He has allowed just four goals allowed on this three-game streak, and as expected has been the backbone of the Flames recent strong play.