Markstrom turned aside 21 of 23 shots Monday in a 2-1 loss to Ottawa.

Ottawa's Chris Tierney buried a rebound in the slot to break a 1-1 draw with 2:26 left in regulation, handing Markstrom a heartbreaking defeat. Markstrom owns a sub-.900 save percentage for the month of March, but throw out last week's 7-3 loss to Edmonton and that number is a far more respectable .911. Markstrom will try getting back into the win column in Wednesday's rematch with the Senators.