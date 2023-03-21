Markstrom allowed six goals on 26 shots over two periods of Monday's 8-2 loss to the Kings.

Markstrom was replaced by Dan Vladar for the third period, though that was arguably 20 minutes later than it should have happened. With 18 goals allowed over his last four outings, it appears Markstrom's heavy usage lately is catching up to him -- Monday marked his 10th straight start. The 33-year-old netminder is at 19-19-10 with a 2.98 GAA and an .889 save percentage through 50 appearances. The Flames have a favorable matchup in Anaheim on Tuesday, but a starting goalie wasn't revealed after Monday's contest.