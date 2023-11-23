Markstrom allowed four goals on 45 shots in a 4-2 road loss on Wednesday against the Predators.

Markstrom allowed a shorthanded goal to Colton Sissons to get off to a difficult start, and he just never seemed to be able to find his footing. The 33-year-old Swedish veteran has coughed up four goals in each of his past two starts, although he has still won three of his six November starts. He'll look to get back on track Friday night in the Metroplex against the Stars. He allowed four goals on 30 shots in a 4-3 loss against Dallas on Nov. 1 in Calgary.