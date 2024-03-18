Markstrom (lower body) won't be in the lineup Monday versus Washington, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom will miss his fourth straight contest. Dustin Wolf will make his third consecutive start Monday, with Dan Vladar occupying the backup role. It is currently unclear if Markstrom will return Saturday in Vancouver for the first half of Calgary's back-to-back. The Flames will host Buffalo on Sunday. The 34-year-old netminder has a 22-17-2 record this season with a 2.68 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 41 appearances.