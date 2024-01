Markstrom (lower body) won't dress Saturday against Edmonton, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Markstrom was originally expected to backup Dan Vladar after taking part in Saturday's morning skate. However, the 33-year-old Markstrom will ultimately miss his third straight contest. Dustin Wolf will backup Vladar versus Edmonton, as Markstrom eyes a return Tuesday against St. Louis.