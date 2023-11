Markstrom (upper body) is expected to miss Saturday's road game versus Ottawa, per Brendan Parker of Flames TV.

Markstrom has a 2-6-1 record, 2.91 GAA and .896 save percentage in nine contests this season. This will be the second straight game he's missed due to the injury. Dustin Wolf is expected to start Saturday, and he'll be backed up by Dan Vladar.