Markstrom allowed three goals on 22 shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Senators.

Markstrom, who just returned from an upper-body injury Saturday, got the call in the second half of a back-to-back as well. It might have been too much too soon for the Swede, who wasn't very sharp in the contest. The 31-year-old dropped to 8-7-2 with a 2.88 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 17 games. He'll get plenty of time to recover from the pair of losses he took over the weekend, as the Flames are off until Thursday's game versus the Canadiens.