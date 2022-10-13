Markstrom (illness) is expected to start Thursday against Colorado, according to Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Markstrom's availability for the game was put into doubt when he missed Wednesday's practice because of the illness. He attended Thursday's practice though and was the first goaltender off the ice, which is usually a good indicator for who the starter will be. Markstrom was dominant last season with a 37-15-9 record, 2.22 GAA, and .922 save percentage. There's a good chance he'll be one of the league's best goaltenders again in 2022-23.