Markstrom allowed two goals on 19 shots in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Markstrom picked up his fourth win in his last six starts, and it was the Flames' first-ever victory in Vegas. The 33-year-old wasn't tested much in the contest, facing fewer than 20 shots for the second time in four games. He's up to 19-18-8 with a 2.83 GAA and an .894 save percentage through 48 appearances. The Flames return home for another tough matchup versus the Stars on Saturday.