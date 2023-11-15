Markstrom made 34 saves in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Canadiens.

A Gustav Lindstrom tally early in the second period was the only puck to get past him, and it needed some help -- the sharp-angle shot went in off Rasmus Andersson. Markstrom has won starts on either side of a two-game absence due to a minor upper-body injury, and they were two of his best efforts of the season. His 3-6-1 record may be rough, but his 2.72 GAA and .905 save percentage could improve rapidly if the 33-year-old netminder is re-discovering his peak form.