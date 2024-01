Markstrom stopped 31 of 32 shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Markstrom was on his game, and a hot start from the Flames gave him all the support he needed. He's won three straight games, stopping a combined 93 of 99 shots in that span. The 33-year-old netminder improved to 13-11-2 with a 2.59 GAA and a .912 save percentage through 26 appearances. He's rolling as the Flames' No. 1 netminder, and he'll likely get the net again Tuesday at home versus the Coyotes.