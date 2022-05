Markstrom stopped 22 of 28 shots in Wednesday's 9-6 win over the Oilers in Game 1.

Markstrom allowed the Flames' four-goal lead to slip away, but the offense bailed him out with the last three tallies in the contest. The Swede had allowed just 11 goals in seven games versus the Stars, so this was an uncharacteristically poor outing for him. The 32-year-old is no stranger to playing long stretches of games in a row, but he'll need to sharpen up against the Oilers' big guns in Friday's Game 2.