Markstrom (upper body) won't return from IR when first eligible Saturday against the Senators, Hailey Salvian of The Athletic reports.

As Markstrom's absence continues, the Flames will have to choose between tabbing David Rittich for a fourth consecutive start or turning to Artyom Zagidulin for his first NHL start. Markstrom's next opportunity to return will come Monday against the Senators, but he'll need to be activated off IR before he's eligible to play.