Markstrom allowed four goals on 30 shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken.

The Flames never found a go-ahead goal in the contest. Markstrom did alright, but gave up a goal early in the third period to Adam Larsson and a shorthanded tally to Jared McCann off a turnover later in the frame. This snapped Markstrom's four-game winning streak, dropping him to 21-16-2 with a 2.61 GAA and a .912 save percentage over 39 appearances this season. The Flames are set for a tough three-game road trip with stops in Tampa Bay, Florida and Carolina between Thursday and Sunday.