Markstrom allowed three goals on 31 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Stars in Game 3. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

After two extremely low-scoring games in Calgary, Game 3 was a little more active. Markstrom struggled with rebound control -- both of Joe Pavelski's tallies came on second whacks at the pinata. It was still a decent outing for Markstrom, who has allowed just four goals across three contests. As such, the 32-year-old seems likely to get a chance to redeem himself in Monday's Game 4.