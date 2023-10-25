Markstrom allowed three goals on 20 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Rangers.

The Flames took a 1-0 lead 75 seconds into the game, but things fell apart in the second period. Two of the three goals against Markstrom came on power plays for the Rangers. Since his Opening Night win versus Winnipeg, Markstrom has gone 0-3-1, though he's allowed a decent 11 goals over those four outings -- it's a lack of offense that's troubled him lately. Dan Vladar hasn't had much more success, so it's unclear who will get the starting nod Thursday versus the Blues.