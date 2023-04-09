Markstrom stopped 31 of 33 shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Markstrom gave up both goals in a span of 4:26 in the first period before settling down. The Flames were able to keep their playoff hopes alive with a third-period rally, but Markstrom gave up a tally to Andrei Kuzmenko in the shootout to make it a tougher road for his team heading into the last week of the season. The 33-year-old goalie is at 23-21-11 with a 2.94 GAA and an .892 save percentage through 58 appearances. The Flames' next game is a critical matchup versus the Predators on Monday, where the losing team is all but eliminated from contention.