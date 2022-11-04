Markstrom made 28 saves during a 4-1 loss to the Predators on Thursday.

Markstrom, who has dropped consecutive decisions, could not extinguish the Flames' recent home woes. After surrendering two goals in the opening 2:27 of the second period, the 32-year-old netminder held the Predators silent for nearly 36 minutes, but the Flames, who are 3-4-0 during the current eight-game homestand, could not mount a rally. Markstrom fell to 4-2-0.