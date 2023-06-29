Lipinski was selected 112th overall by the Flames in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

A native of Arizona that decided to go the WHL route, Lipinski's production this past season (19G, 51P in 66GP) with Vancouver, while somewhat minimal for a draft prospect, was light years ahead of what we saw from two years ago (8G, 17P in 68GP). It's worth noting the Giants were a below .500 team this past season which allowed 50 more goals than they scored. Lipinski is in many ways still growing into his body. He's a legitimate 6-foot-4 and already north of 200 pounds, so there's hope he can develop into a long-term depth player that can kill penalties and use his large frame to carve out space in the offensive zone.