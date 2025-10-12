Lipinski scored twice and added two assists in the University of Maine's two-game sweep of Holy Cross on Friday and Saturday.

Lipinski made the jump to the NCAA from the WHL after putting up 58 points in 59 regular-season outings with the Vancouver Giants last year. He's off to a positive start with Maine, earning multi-point efforts in the team's first two games of the year. The 20-year-old is a Flames prospect, having been selected 112th overall in 2023. He's a large forward who could be well-suited for checking-line duties down the line.