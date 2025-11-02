Bean registered an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Predators.

The helper was Bean's first point of the season. The 27-year-old defenseman has played in 10 of the Flames' first 13 games and appears to have some job security as a left-shot defenseman while Zayne Parekh pushes Brayden Pachal for the other spot on the third pairing. Bean has added 11 shots on net, 18 blocked shots, four PIM and a minus-7 rating through 10 appearances. His lack of offense makes him an uninspiring option for fantasy.