Bean (hand) agreed to terms on a two-year, $3.5 million contract with Calgary on Monday.

Bean will link up with his hometown club after the Blue Jackets decided not to give him a qualifying offer. The 26-year-old blueliner saw action in 72 regular-season contests last year in which he generated four goals, nine assists and 110 blocks. Offensively, Bean is rather limited, having reached the 25-point threshold once in his four-year NHL career.