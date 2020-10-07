Boltmann was drafted 80th overall by the Flames at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

Boltmann is out of the US hotbed of hockey in Minnesota who moved up from his 113th rank (North American skaters) by NHL Central Scouting. He's committed to the University of Minnesota, where he'll grow into his body and his game. The right-shooting defender loves to rush the puck and is a natural leader. But Boltmann was clearly playing below his skill level this season (he stayed home to play high school hockey and football). We'll wait to see what he becomes in four or five years.